Coronavirus threat: Govt employees urged to avoid handshakes

| February 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 (DNA) : Amid coronavirus threat, the district administration in Islamabad has urged its employees to avoid handshakes.

In the coronavirus advisory, the employees have been barred to mark biometric attendance at offices.

The advisory has urged the citizens to avoid crowded areas and to maintain distance of two meters from those suffering from the flu.

The workers who operate computers at offices have been directed to use gloves to avoid coronavirus which may spread through breathing and coughing.

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also issued a travel advisory for its crew members working on the national flag carrier’s flights to Beijing and Tokyo.

Each cabin crew member had been instructed to carry touch-free thermometers and N-95 face masks in line with the directives of Chinese authorities, according to the advisory.

It is pertinent here to mention that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza had on Wednesday confirmed first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan and said there is no need to panic, things are under control.

On Thursday, Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted that both patients of coronavirus are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, he added.

