Coronavirus threat: Balochistan govt bars Pakistanis from traveling to Iran

QUETTA – Balochistan government on Sunday has banned movement of Pakistani passengers to Iran in a wake of coronavirus threat.

According to details, over 100 passengers have been called back to Quetta from Taftan while the local government has also directed to establish special check posts to stop people from traveling to Iran.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan after Iran reported deaths from coronavirus.

CM Balochistan informed PM that he is personally overseeing all the measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province and special teams have been formed to prevent the outbreak.

Jam Kamal further said that District Health Officers were directed to take all precautions and special medical teams were also deployed in Taftan and other sensitive areas.