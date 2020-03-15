Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus tally reaches 38 with new Karachi, Islamabad cases

| March 15, 2020
Pic10-069 KARACHI: Mar10- A motorcyclist on its way as he wears mask due to increasing cases in Corona Virus in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Syed Asif Ali

KARACHI, MAR 15 (DNA) – Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karachi and one in Islamabad, taking the country’s count to 38.

 

Three patients tested positive for the virus in Karachi on Sunday. The fourth patient has no recent travel history.

Of the 21 cases in Sindh, two have recovered and been discharged and 19 are under treatment.

A case was also reported in Islamabad. PIMS spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja confirmed the case and said the man was the husband of an already confirmed case. The woman is on the ventilator.=DNA

