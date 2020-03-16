Coronavirus: PM chairs meeting on the state of economy
ISLAMABAD, MARCH 16 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of his economic team to discuss the state of the economy in perspective of novel coronavirus pandemic.
Prime minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Finance to take all possible steps to ensure provision of resources amid the crisis situation, sources said.
The National Ministry of Food Security briefed the session about availability of essential items in the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the officials to ensure availability of essential commodities in the country, sources said. He also directed the officials to curb hoarding of the essential items.
He urged for maximum supply of all essential commodities at the utility stores to avoid shortage of food and other items.
He remarked that there was not a possibility of food shortage in the country.
He also directed for ensuring availability of ventilators in hospitals across the country.
