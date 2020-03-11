Coronavirus claims first Pakistani life in Italy

ROME, MARCH 11 (DNA) : Coronavirus has claimed its first Pakistani national’s life. The deceased was a resident of Milan, Italy and contacts have been initiated to bring back the patient’s dead body.

According to sources, the 65 year old Pakistani had been residing in Italy for many years. Pakistani and Italian governments are in touch to arrange for the return of the citizen’s body to Pakistan.

Italy is the second worst-hit country by the virus after China with 10,149 confirmed cases and 631 deaths.