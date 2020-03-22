Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 687 as Sindh reports 41 new cases
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged
to 687 as 333 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in
Sindh, 104 in Balochistan, 152 in Punjab, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55
in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir.
Pakistan has so far confirmed three fatalities from the pandemic, with
latest casualty being a 77-year-old man in Karachi on Friday. The first
two deaths were reported in Mardan and Hangu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The death in Karachi was verified by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal
Pechuho. The victim had no travel history and was admitted to a private
hospital on Thursday in critical condition.
Sindh government on Sunday has imposed lockdown in the province from
12:00am tonight after the number of coronavirus cases surged to 333.
According to details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that during the
lockdown, grocery and medical stores would remain open.
Following the footsteps of Sindh government, Gilgit-Baltistan government
has also imposed lockdown in the province from 12:00am tonight in wake
of the spread of coronavirus pandemic as provincial tally rises to 55.
Addressing a press conference in Chitral on Sunday, Gilgit-Baltistan Law
Minister Aurangzeb Khan said that the province will be locked down from
midnight (tonight) for an indefinite period.
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while addressing the nation, has said
that complete lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus will badly
affect the livelihood of poverty-stricken people as Pakistan donot have
enough resources to provide free food to the people at their homes.
Balochistan government has written a letter for giving civil authority
to the army under Article 245 in order to curb the spread of the virus.
On the other hand, the Sindh government has requested the federation to
send army soldiers for the help of civil administration under Criminal
Procedure Code (CrPC) in imposing lockdown.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) has also decided to contact
Pakistan Army for assistance and vowed to use all the resources for
saving the lives of people from coronavirus. DNA
