Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Corona virus in China: Update on Welfare of Pakistani Community in Wuhan

| January 26, 2020
Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked. (Kyodo News via AP)

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 (DNA) – This Ministry and the Pakistan Embassy in China are actively monitoring the situation of Corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, China. The Embassy in Beijing and other sub-Missions in China are also in touch with the Pakistani community as well as Chinese authorities.

 

Over 500 students and other community members in Wuhan, and in other parts of China, are safe. There is no report of infection in any Pakistani community member thus far. The community has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors. The current situation calls for greater patience and perseverance.

 

Noting the increase in the number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Ministry of Health of China has put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection. We laud the resolute efforts of Chinese authorities in dealing with the outbreak of the virus.

 

Students and community members have been advised to regularly visit the Embassy’s website www.pakbj.org. Those who are not yet registered are also being encouraged to register with the Embassy, online.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

269192_9319548_updates

Islamabad traffic crash: Two dead, US Embassy car driver arrested

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed Sunday when two cars collided here at theRead More

269189_8477405_updates

Transparency International Pakistan says report does not reflect increase in corruption

he Transparency International Pakistan issued a clarification on Sunday about its recent report, stating thatRead More

  • Corona virus in China: Update on Welfare of Pakistani Community in Wuhan

  • Three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers ousted from provincial cabinet

  • Bulgaria invites Pakistan to invest in SEZs

  • PM Imran to distribute loan cheques among youths in Sindh tomorrow

  • China lauds PM Imran’s remarks about CPEC

  • Islamabad policemen acquainted with Intellectual Property Rights

  • Corruption kings hijack policies of govt: Siraj ul Haq

  • Pakistan declared family station for British diplomats, citizens: Christian Turner

    • Comments are Closed