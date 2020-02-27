Consequences will be uncontrollable if war erupts between Pak, India: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, FEB 27 (DNA) – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has on Thursday said the consequences will be uncontrollable if war erupts between nuclear armed neighbors, Pakistan and India.

The DG ISPR addressed a press conference to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort – a retaliatory attack after India’s botched Balakot airstrike and said, “Whenever difficult time has come, people of Pakistan and Pakistan Army have faced it bravely.

“Pakistan and India were on the verge of war when our neighbor leveled allegations on Islamabad without any proof for the Pulwama attack which was held on February 14, 2019.

“Pakistan showed responsible behavior and offered help in interrogating the Pulwama incident because truth is spoken once.

“Enemy was surprised by Pakistan’s response in daylight. We not only downed two Indian planes but also captured its pilot. India shot down its own helicopter in panic.

“February 27 is a bright chapter in Pakistan’s history and every Pakistani is proud of it as we successfully defended our motherland and defeated the enemy.

“This day is dedicated to all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives since independence and all the ghazis who defended Pakistan. The whole nation pays tribute to their families as well.

“This is a day of thanksgiving that the armed forces of Pakistan fulfilled the nations expectations; and of determination to always remain prepared for the covert and the overt conspiracies of the enemy.=DNA

