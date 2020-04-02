Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Condolence message of Iranian Embassy on demise of Mir Javed ur Rehman

| April 2, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) – Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed sincere condolences to the media society of Pakistan, especially Jang Group for the demise of the great journalist, Mr. Mir Javed ur Rehman.

May Allah bless his soul.=DNA

========

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Condolence message of Iranian Embassy on demise of Mir Javed ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) – Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed sincere condolencesRead More

0

Britain assured full support to Pakistan

ANSAR M BHATTI ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) -: British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner hasRead More

  • Mahalla’s significance in Uzbekistan will increase

  • Diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan support its citizens abroad

  • China pledges to continue best help to Pakistan against COVID-19 pandemic

  • Elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh illegal

  • COVID 19: Uzbek embassy, CGSS join hands to highlight Uzbek govt efforts

  • Indonesian embassy officials discuss COVID 19 with IIU President

  • US stands with Pakistan against COVID : PAUL JONES

  • Japan approves grants for uplift projects in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed