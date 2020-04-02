Condolence message of Iranian Embassy on demise of Mir Javed ur Rehman
ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) – Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed sincere condolences to the media society of Pakistan, especially Jang Group for the demise of the great journalist, Mr. Mir Javed ur Rehman.
May Allah bless his soul.=DNA
