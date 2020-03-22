Complete lockdown to have serious implications for country: Ejaz Shah
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah Sunday
said the complete lockdown could have serious implications for the
country, which was why the federal government was not deciding about it.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the
Pakistani government to curb coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a
private news channel.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had asked the masses to
go into self-isolation because taking precautionary measures was better
than cure.
The minister said after the 18th amendment the provinces were authorized
to take any decision and they had appealed the federal government for
deployment of army in the provinces to contain the critical situation.
Calling the army should not be considered as a lockdown as armed forces
had always provided assistance to the government to cope with any
calamity, he added. DNA
Related News
PPP to call Multi Party Conference on Corona Virus
ISLAMABAD, MAR 22, (DNA) – A video conference of the Central executive Committee of theRead More
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 687 as Sindh reports 41 new cases
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 687 as 333Read More
Comments are Closed