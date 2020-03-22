Complete lockdown to have serious implications for country: Ejaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah Sunday

said the complete lockdown could have serious implications for the

country, which was why the federal government was not deciding about it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the

Pakistani government to curb coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a

private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had asked the masses to

go into self-isolation because taking precautionary measures was better

than cure.

The minister said after the 18th amendment the provinces were authorized

to take any decision and they had appealed the federal government for

deployment of army in the provinces to contain the critical situation.

Calling the army should not be considered as a lockdown as armed forces

had always provided assistance to the government to cope with any

calamity, he added. DNA