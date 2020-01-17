Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Therank Of Rear Admiral

| January 17, 2020
WhatsApp Image 2020-01-17 at 5.38.07 PM

 

Islamabad, 17 Jan 20:       Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi has been promoted to therank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

 

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS MUNSIF, PNS KHAIBAR and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron. His major Staff appointments include Senior Staff Officer (Operations) to Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Director Naval Operations and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also preformed duties as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad.The Admiral has been appointed to perform duties as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi. The Admiral is also a receipt of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

thumb-impression-attendance-machine

PTA advises masses to be careful on thumb impressions

  ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 (DNA) – People have been advised to be careful as criminals have started copyingRead More

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-17 at 5.38.07 PM

Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Therank Of Rear Admiral

  Islamabad, 17 Jan 20:       Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi has been promoted to therank ofRead More

  • Farogh Naseem vows not to let govt destabilize amid MQM-P’s reservations

  • Back4good: 8,284 illegally migrated Pakistanis return from Malaysia

  • Firdous lauds Indian journalist for exposing Modi’s fascist agenda

  • Govt to meet financial needs of higher education: PM

  • AIR MARSHAL AHMER SHEHZAD LEGHARI APPOINTED AS VICE CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF

  • French Ambassador calls on Admiral Abbasi

  • Pakistan says no info about violators of US state dept entity list

  • Federal government puts forward three names for Sindh IG post

    • Comments are Closed