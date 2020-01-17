Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Therank Of Rear Admiral

Islamabad, 17 Jan 20: Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi has been promoted to therank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS MUNSIF, PNS KHAIBAR and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron. His major Staff appointments include Senior Staff Officer (Operations) to Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Director Naval Operations and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also preformed duties as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad.The Admiral has been appointed to perform duties as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi. The Admiral is also a receipt of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).