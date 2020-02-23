COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa visits Morocco, meets key personalities

MOROCCO, FEB 23 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday has met Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the Administration of National Defence and General Abdelfattah Lourak, Inspector General of Royal Armed Forces.

During the meeting in Morocco, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation, regional peace and stability were discussed. They agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training & counter terrorism domain.

COAS said that Pakistan has and will always stand with Morocco even in most difficult times.

Later, COAS visited Royal College of Higher Military Education and shared his views on “Emerging Security Environment and its Challenges, Security situation in the region and Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism”.

COAS said that Pakistan being the front line country against terrorism, gave sacrifices and contributions against the global menace for a peaceful region and world.=DNA

