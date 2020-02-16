COAS condoles demise of PM’s aide Naeemul Haq
ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 : Chief of Army Staff (COAS ) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed his grief on the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the COAS prayed for the deceased and his family. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen,” COAS said.
