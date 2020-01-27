Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CM Punjab for strict action against profiteers

| January 27, 2020
SIALKOT, JAN 27 (DNA) Making compliance to the special direction of Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister Punjab, Maj. (R) Azam Suleman, the Chief Secretary Punjab has issued order to the Deputy Commissioners of the Province to take stringent legal action against the profiteers, encroachers, hoarders.

Neither any concession to anyone in this regard nor any extraneous pressure be entertained at any cost.=DNA

