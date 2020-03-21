CM Balochistan advises people to practice self-isolation

QUETTA, Mar 21 (DNA): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has urged

people to stay inside their homes and take all necessary safety

precautions against the virus.

Talking to journalists in Quetta, the CM said that government was

harnessing all possible resources to provide all possible facilities to

the pilgrims at Taftan border.

He lauded the transporters who helped transport the pilgrims under such

dangerous circumstances.

The CM said that the virus was proving to be a challenge for each

province and requested the citizens to self-isolate and take necessary

precautions against the spread of the virus. DNA

