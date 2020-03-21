CM Balochistan advises people to practice self-isolation
QUETTA, Mar 21 (DNA): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has urged
people to stay inside their homes and take all necessary safety
precautions against the virus.
Talking to journalists in Quetta, the CM said that government was
harnessing all possible resources to provide all possible facilities to
the pilgrims at Taftan border.
He lauded the transporters who helped transport the pilgrims under such
dangerous circumstances.
The CM said that the virus was proving to be a challenge for each
province and requested the citizens to self-isolate and take necessary
precautions against the spread of the virus. DNA
