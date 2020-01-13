Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza visits Naval Headquarters

| January 13, 2020
002

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. It was the first visit of the dignitary after assuming the office as CJCSC.

 

Upon arrival, the General was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary was introduced to the Chiefs of Staff andPrincipal Staff Officers.

 

Later, the Chairman JCSC called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. The Admiral congratulated the dignitary for his new appointment. Professional matters of mutual interest and overall security situation in the region were also discussed. The Naval Chief assured the dignitary that Pakistan Navy will continue its endeavors to enhance synergy and seamless integration in various inter services domains. The Chairman also visited Command Operation Centre (Navy) where he was briefedabout Maritime situation and other operational matters.

 

On the occasion, Chairman JCSC commended the professionalism and combat readiness of Pakistan Navy for defense of the country and ensuring maritime security in the area of interest.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Screenshot_1

Experts termed FM’s visit to Iran and KSA ill-conceived, ill-prepared

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) –  Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, Ambassador (Retd.) AbdulRead More

Screenshot_1

Fitch ratings has affirmed Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating at B-

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Fitch took note of the improved external resilience due toRead More

  • Govt pursuing agenda of promoting exports: Dawood

  • Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

  • New measures to help achieve $24 billion remittances target for FY 2020

  • CJCSC General Nadeem Raza visits Naval Headquarters

  • KP’s merged areas’ development Govt’s top priority: PM

  • Niels Annen of Germany discusses matters of mutual interest with COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • State Minister of Germany Niels Annen meets NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, others

  • FM leaves for Saudi Arabia after concluding Iran visit

    • Comments are Closed