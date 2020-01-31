CIS observation mission continues monitoring election process in Azerbaijan

BAKU, JAN 31 – Members of the CIS observation mission have familiarized themselves with the activities of the Constituency Election Commissions in Gabala, Ismayilli, Oghuz, Shamakhi and Shaki districts, the mission told.

Members of the election commissions informed the observers of the renewal of voter lists, training of the commission members, as well as sending notifications on the polling station address, the election time and voter’s number on electoral roll on polling day.

The mission members had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the protocols of election commissions’ meetings and other election-related documents.

The observers say that heads and members of the constituency and precinct election commissions are open to communication, as well as properly informed about the past stage of the election campaign. The buildings of the commissions are supplied with office equipment, spare energy sources, necessary methodical literature and the election-related visual aids.

Experts of International Institute for Monitoring Democracy, Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD) concluded analysis of the electoral legislation of Azerbaijan. The mission will issue its final report on the legislation a day after the elections.

The formation of the CIS Observation Mission has been completed.

The mission includes 252 observers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, also Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States.