Chinese nationals discharged from hospital after tested negative for Coronavirus

LAHORE JAN 30 (DNA) : Two Chinese citizens being treated at Services Hospital have been discharged after tested negative for Coronavirus.

MS Services Hospital Saleem Cheema said that none of the patients brought to the hospital were infected by the deadly virus. He added that one Chinese citizen was admitted on the basis of concern as he was resident of Wuhan.

He said that both Chinese nationals were discharged after tested negative for Coronavirus.

Talking about the health of a woman and her three-years-old child, who were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, he said that no evidence of Coronavirus was found in both of them.

He added that woman was admitted to the hospital as she is a student of Chinese language at Punjab University.