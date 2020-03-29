Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chinese govt supports Pakistan: Gen Afzal

| March 29, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (DNA):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Sunday said the government of China had supported Pakistan in the testing times of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and played the role of a true friend.

Addressing media persons after receiving the medical aid reached from Wuhan, he said this was the second flight carrying medical equipment from China to Islamabad.

He said around 6 tonnes of goods had arrived in a special flight from Wuhan.

The equipment included 15 ventilators, 300,000  medical masks, 20,000 N95 masks and 20,000 disposable overall combinations, the chairman added .

Chinese Ambassador Lao Jing handed over medical goods to the Chairman NDMA.

