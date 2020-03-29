Chinese govt supports Pakistan: Gen Afzal
ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (DNA):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Sunday said the government of China had supported Pakistan in the testing times of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and played the role of a true friend.
Addressing media persons after receiving the medical aid reached from Wuhan, he said this was the second flight carrying medical equipment from China to Islamabad.
He said around 6 tonnes of goods had arrived in a special flight from Wuhan.
The equipment included 15 ventilators, 300,000 medical masks, 20,000 N95 masks and 20,000 disposable overall combinations, the chairman added .
Chinese Ambassador Lao Jing handed over medical goods to the Chairman NDMA.
