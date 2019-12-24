Chinese govt giving special attention to development of Xinjiang province

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24 (DNA) – Ms. Tang a Chinese citizen said Xinjiang province is developing fast and the Chinese government is paying special attention to that region.

She said this in reaction to a tweet of Shahid Afridi.

She said she was holding this press conference here today, because yesterday a famous Pakistani star, Shahid Afridi, published a tweet in Urdu. He said in this tweet, “Hearing of the atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims is heartbreaking. I request Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak against this; talk of uniting the Muslim ummah which also includes our brothers and sisters in China. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan is requested to address inhumane and unjust treatment of Muslims.”

This tweet received more than 15000 likes and 6000 retweets. He also published the same tweet in English, which added up to nearly another 10000 retweets and likes. As a Chinese citizen in Pakistan, I am always supporting China-Pakistan relations. I have been deeply hurt by the incident. Shahid Afridi owed an apology to the Chinese people.

Xinjiang has set up vocational education and training centers in order to root out extreme thoughts, enhance the rule of law awareness through education, improve vocational skills and create employment opportunities for them, so that those affected by extreme and violent ideas can return to society as soon as possible and live a normal and happy life.

We all know that for more than 20 years before the end of 2016, Xinjiang suffered severely from violent terrorist attacks. In the “July 5” incident in Xinjiang that shocked the world in 2009, 197 people were killed and more than 1,700 injured.

But now, there hasn’t been a single violent terrorist incident in Xinjiang for three years. This shows that preventive counter-terrorism measures adopted there have achieved tangible results, and also greatly improved the sense of security and happiness of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Since the end of last year, more than 1,000 journalists, scholars, diplomats from more than 90 countries and regions, including the UN Under-Secretary-General, have visited Xinjiang, and they have all witnessed the remarkable positive results of Xinjiang’s preventive counter-terrorism measures. US tried to collude with its allies to slander China, but not a single Muslim nation did what the US expected. Over 60 countries, including many Muslim ones, applauded China’s counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts in Xinjiang. Because those who visited Xinjiang saw with their own eyes people in Xinjiang enjoy a happy life and lawful rights of religious freedom and education and various ethnic groups live in harmony and solidarity.