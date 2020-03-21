Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

| March 21, 2020
1-BREAKING-NEWS-1024x576 
	Shanghai, March 21 (DNA):Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Saturday.
                  "Wu Lei has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment," the CFA said in a statement, adding that they had been given the news by La Liga strugglers Espanyol.
                  "The Chinese Football Association has maintained close communication with Wu Lei and the club, and will provide all necessary assistance as appropriate.
                  "We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery."
                  The 28-year-old striker, China's best-known player, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Xinhua news agency said.
                  Wu is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe's five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.
                  The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since turned into a pandemic that has killed thousands around the world.
SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1-BREAKING-NEWS-1024x576

Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

Shanghai, March 21 (DNA):Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, hasRead More

pcb-696x453

PCB confirms COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative

LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 128 COVID-19 tests onRead More

  • PCB postpones PSL semi-finals, final due to coronavirus

  • Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

  • Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

  • PSL 2020: Race to the semis heats up as Karachi Kings face Islamabad United

  • New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs

  • PCB cuts short PSL after some foreign players opt to leave Pakistan over coronavirus

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi today

    • Comments are Closed