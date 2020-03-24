China to provide doctors protection, testing kits, equipment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal has urged people to help other nationals instead of profiteering amid coronavirus crisis.

NDMA chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, while addressing a group of journalists, said the authorities are making decisions as per available resources.

“We have tried to place purchase orders for medical equipment including ventilators around the world but it is unfortunate to find nothing from the countries except China. China has assured to provide ventilators and other equipment to Pakistan and the first shipment of N95 will arrive in the country tomorrow from China.”

“Our actual work will commence from Friday when medical equipment starts arriving in the country. China will provide us with doctors’ protection kits, 50,000 testing kits and other necessary equipment. It is possible that Pakistan will temporarily open border for one day on March 28. We will place the order to China on March 27 and the equipment will reach to Pakistan on March 28.”

“Pakistan has booked six orders during the last 1.5 months. People should avoid profiteering and step forward to help the nation. It is the time to help others and you can earn money as well when [the crisis of] coronavirus ends.”

“Many European countries booked orders with Chinese companies for one year each. However, China has still assisting Pakistan and timely providing all necessary equipment,” said Afzal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour and underprivileged class, business community and industries and farmers besides lowering fuel prices in the country amid shutdown in various parts of the country out of coronavirus fear that has already claimed seven lives.

While addressing a group of mediamen along with Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar and NDMA chairman, the prime minister said that they have earmarked Rs 200 billion for labour class and are also in touch with the provinces and business community to devise a strategy as to how they could facilitate federal government in the process.

“We are giving a tax refund of Rs 100 billion to exporters while Rs 100 billion is also set aside for small and medium industries and agriculture sector.”

“We will also defer the payments of interests to be made from both these sectors [small industries and agriculture],” he said while announcing a relief after coronavirus wreaked havoc on business activities countrywide.

The prime minister announced a Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months. = DNA

