China lauds Pakistan’s support in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): China on Sunday reiterated its appreciation

over the support from Pakistan in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that Beijing

would like to do its best to collaborate with the world against the

virus.

“The Chinese government, companies and society have been working hard to

help the world. We will continue to do it,” said the embassy.

“All medical supplies sent by China are under strict examination and

highly qualified products,” the Embassy said.

The Chinese embassy took notice of some irresponsible reports

criticizing the quality of N95 masks provided to Pakistan by China. We

firmly reject the false allegation and irresponsible remarks to

undermine our cooperation with Pakistan.

All medical supplies sent by China are under strict examination and

highly qualified products, the embassy added.

Earlier on March 25, a cargo plane bound for Pakistan carrying a big

supply of epidemic relief material had departed for Pakistan.

The necessary medical equipment had been sponsored by Chinese

businessman Jack Ma’s Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation had taken.

The official Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted

out pictures of the consignment and said that China was standing

together with Pakistan through thick and thin. DNA