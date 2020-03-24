China decides to lift lockdown from virus epicentre Wuhan

BEIJING, MAR 24 – Amid all the chaos and tension the novel coronavirus has ensued across the globe, here’s a little dose of good news. China has announced to lift the mass quarantine imposed on virus epicentre Wuhan last December.

The decision will come into affect from April 8 after which people will be able to leave the city and the Hubei province, the government announced on Tuesday.

The development came after Hubei reported zero new infections on March 19. This was a great drop as China had reported 80,000 cases and 3,200 fatalities from the virus.

According to a notification issued, businesses are expected to resume gradually. A decision regarding the reopening of schools and other educational institutions will soon be taken as well.