Child Recovery case: IGP’s response dismissed, LHC summons CM Buzdar

| February 6, 2020
LAHORE, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over IG Punjab’s response and summoned Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in child recovery case.

According to details, The LHC conducted hearing of a petition filed by mother of a missing child.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir appeared before the court. During the hearing, the LHC judge expressed displeasure over the response of IGP Punjab and said that what court can expect from other officers if IG Punjab’s attitude is like that.

Justice Tariq Abbasi remarked that IG is repeating what CCPO earlier said and reminded IG that court ordered him to handle this case personally.

During the hearing, IGP Shoaib Dastagir said that police will honor court’s decision.

