Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attends NATO meeting

| January 15, 2020
BRUSSELS, – First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmeddin Sadikov has attended a meeting of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance within the format of “Resolute Support” that was held at the level of Chiefs of Staff at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

During the meeting, the current state of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission to train, support and advice the Afghan security forces and institutions was discussed and relevant decisions on the further development of the mission were made.

4a66487b-9628-4503-81bf-2c6b3c11fea3

