Chief editors of leading Pakistani media visit Report

BAKU (TREND/DNA) A group of leading media representatives from Pakistan arrived in Baku to cover the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

As part of the trip, they visited Report News Agency.

The delegation included Editors-in-chief and representatives of such Pakistani media as Diplomatic News Agency, CENTRELINE journal, ISLAMABAD POST, Express Media Group, National Herald Tribune, Pakistan Observer, Morning Mail newspapers, 24 News, and HUM News TV channels, Pakistan in the World magazine and others.

Editor-in-chief of Report agency Murad Aliyev familiarized the guests with the activities of the agency and its employees.

He also answered questions about the activity of mass media in Azerbaijan, the main challenges they face in their activity, as well as the coverage of the election campaign and the process of the upcoming February 9 snap parliamentary elections.

Murad Aliyev noted that Report correspondents ensure comprehensive coverage of the election campaign and the day of voting in both Baku and the regions of the country.

For their part, the Pakistani colleagues shared their country’s experience in this issue.

They also discussed the issues of cooperation between the media of the two countries.

DNA adds: The officials of REPORT news agency desired to have close cooperation with Pakistani media. The news agency also interviewed Chief Editor of DNA NEWS AGENCY/CENTRELINE AND DAILY ISLAMABAD POST Ansar Mahmood Bhatti and sought his views about the upcoming elections.

The Pakistani journalist also highlighted various aspects of Pakistani media and as to how cooperation in this particular field can be enhanced.