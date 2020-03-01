Chairman CDA briefs PM on “BLUE AREA – NEW VISION” project

ISLAMABAD, MAR 01 (DNA) – Prime Minister visited proposed site of Blue Area that is being launched from today for open auction scheduled for 14-16th of April 2020.

The proposed site is located across the road opposite F-9 park which is approved Blue Area.

The Prime Minister was briefed that the receipts from the commercial auction will be utilized primarily for rehabilitation of Islamabad; provision of services and improvement of environment.

A portion will also be utilized for construction of low cost housing particularly for provision of respectable accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through NAPHDA.

This initiative coupled with several incentives to the construction sector including ease of deposit in Advance Tax on pro rata basis will encourage investment, result in job creation and speed up economic activity in the country.

Particular instructions were given that trees should be preserved in this venture. Chairman CDA and Chairman NAPHDA briefed the Prime Minister regarding the initiative.=DNA

