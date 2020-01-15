Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CGSS Annual Progress Evaluation Meeting

| January 15, 2020
9e57fa5c-3af5-4691-9aa1-b944cfedc0a8

 

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 (DNA) -On 15th January 2020, CGSS Annual Progress Evaluation Meeting was held at CGSS office.

 

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam, HI (M),(Retd)- Chairman Advisory Board, CGSS. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given byLieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) – Executive Director, CGSS who presentedthe yearly activities and initiatives of CGSS that were undertaken in the year 2019. Furthermore, discussions regarding future ventures and projects were also discussed. The participants also discussed how to explore more avenues for enhancing its relationship with other institutions nationally and around the globe as well. CGSS also honored Ms. Mehreen Gul – Director, CGSS for best performance of the year 2019.

Participants of the meeting included;

  • Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd) – President CGSS
  • Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed (Retd) – Vice President CGSS
  • Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal – Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS
  • Brigadier Akhtar Nawaz Janjua (Retd) – Member Advisory Board CGSS
  • Brigadier Abdullah Khan (Retd) – Member Advisory Board CGSS
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

psy

Psycho-Social Toxicity in Pakistan: A Fallout of Terrorism

The menace of terrorism, which is often politically motivated, has bedeviled Pakistan for decades, despiteRead More

9e57fa5c-3af5-4691-9aa1-b944cfedc0a8

CGSS Annual Progress Evaluation Meeting

  ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 (DNA) -On 15th January 2020, CGSS Annual Progress Evaluation Meeting wasRead More

  • Ambassadors of Maldives, Italy and Brazil complete term in Pakistan

  • PM Imran meets snow-hit victims at Muzaffarabad’s CMH

  • 5 more bodies recovered as death toll from Neelum Valley avalanche rises to 73

  • FM Qureshi to leave for Washington, New York on Jan 16

  • Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in AJK, Balochistan

  • Govt may not entertain MQM plea for Rs 300 billion for Karachi

  • Corps commanders moot says no compromise on national security

  • Hafeez Jalandhari, writer of national anthem, remembered

    • Comments are Closed