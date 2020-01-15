ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 (DNA) -On 15th January 2020, CGSS Annual Progress Evaluation Meeting was held at CGSS office.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam, HI (M),(Retd)- Chairman Advisory Board, CGSS. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given byLieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) – Executive Director, CGSS who presentedthe yearly activities and initiatives of CGSS that were undertaken in the year 2019. Furthermore, discussions regarding future ventures and projects were also discussed. The participants also discussed how to explore more avenues for enhancing its relationship with other institutions nationally and around the globe as well. CGSS also honored Ms. Mehreen Gul – Director, CGSS for best performance of the year 2019.

Participants of the meeting included;