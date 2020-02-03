Centre striving hard to solve people’s problems: President Alvi

KARACHI, FEB 03 (DNA) – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that the federal government is taking all possible measures to solve problems of the masses.

Talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House in Karachi, Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for participation of all political stakeholders to resolve public issues. He said that the federal government wanted to take all the stakeholders on board.

Current political situation, Centre-funded development projects in Sindh, economy and other issues also came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail said that the development and prosperity of the people of the province are among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on January 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was introducing reforms in Capital Development Authority (CDA) to improve people’s living standards.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in the federal capital, PM Imran had directed the CDA officials to focus on the environment and survival of Islamabad’s natural beauty. He had said, ‘Islamabad should be a model city.”

PM Imran had directed the authorities to tighten noose around miscreants and land grabbers in the federal capital. Matters pertaining to law and order situation in Islamabad, ongoing development projects and provision of better facilities to masses had also been discussed in the meeting. =DNA

