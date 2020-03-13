Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Centre closes all educational institutes till April 5

| March 13, 2020
Schools

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) – The federal government has decided to close all educational institutions across the country until April 5, in an attempt to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday. The meeting was summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public and private vocational institutions will also remain closed until April 5, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said.

So far, 21 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan, with a majority of them from Sindh. All of them had a travel history either to Iran or Syria, except for one individual.

The government’s high-powered committee has also decided to cancel the March 23 military parade in Islamabad.

The meeting decided that all institutions, including the armed forces, would work together to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Three provinces have already closed educational institutions over the coronavirus fears. In Sindh, schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till May 30.

Educational institutes in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed till March 31.=DNA

