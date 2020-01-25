Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CEC publishes new booklets in connection with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament

| January 25, 2020
1

BAKU, JAN 25 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued several booklets as part of the project to raise awareness of voters in connection with the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020.

According to the information, instruction booklets are designed for mass media representatives, police officers and observers. Instruction booklets were prepared based on the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the regulations approved by the CEC.

The booklets contain detailed information on the activities, rights and responsibilities of media representatives, police officers and observers during the elections.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

“I hope the new parliament will include people contributing to the further development of Azerbaijan”: Aurelia Grigoriu

BAKU, JAN 25 – Head of the Moldova Office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center,Read More

1

CEC publishes new booklets in connection with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, JAN 25 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued several booklets as part ofRead More

  • Results of parliamentary elections will contribute to improvement of the well-being of friendly Azerbaijani people: Maria Zakharova

  • China lauds PM Imran’s remarks about CPEC

  • Pakistan conveys condolences over loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey

  • China urges world to recognize Pak’s efforts for counter-terror financing

  • Organizations seeking to hold exit poll appeal to CEC

  • Uzbek embassy staff, citizens listen to President speech

  • 5 522 state, private and family preschool education institutions are established during the year

  • Education will become one of the priority areas: Uzbek President

    • Comments are Closed