CEC publishes new booklets in connection with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament
BAKU, JAN 25 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued several booklets as part of the project to raise awareness of voters in connection with the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020.
According to the information, instruction booklets are designed for mass media representatives, police officers and observers. Instruction booklets were prepared based on the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the regulations approved by the CEC.
The booklets contain detailed information on the activities, rights and responsibilities of media representatives, police officers and observers during the elections.
