CDNS achieves collection target of Rs150bn by Mar 10

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved collection net target of Rs150 billion by March,10 of fiscal year 2019-20.

The CDNS has set Rs 352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 324 billion for the previous year’s 2018-19 to enhance savings and promoting saving culture in the country, senior official of CDNS said.

The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1570 billion for fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS had collected Rs 410 billion by June 30, exceeding the target of Rs 324 billion set for the year while during the preceding year of 2017-18, CDNS collected Rs155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs 1,150 billion by June 30 while the directorate had Rs 774 billion savings by the same date, a year ago, he said.

The senior official said due to the rationalization of CDNS certificates’ rates, the directorate had collected more savings than expected, therefore CDNS revised its target upward from Rs 224 to 324 billion for FY 2018-19.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS interest rate on the investment bonds observed no revision of certificates rates due to current market situation and stand un-changed. “The National Savings interest rates are linked with the policy of PIB set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)”, said a senior official of CDNS said.

CDNS has decided no reversion on interest rates and remain un-changed the rates of different Certificates for March 1, 2020, he said. The senior official said the rate for Defence Savings Certificate has been un-changed and stand same at 10.40 while the rate of Special Saving Certificate to 1.13, Regular Income Certificate to10.56 percent.

Likewise, the rates of savings accounts have been unchanged and stand same at 8.60 percent while the rates of Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’ Benefit Account were also remained unchanged at 12.24 percent. He said the government had also decided to un-change the short-term (3mo12nths), medium-term (6 months) and long-term (12 months) certificates.

Short-term certificates rates have been retained at percent to 19.76 percent, medium-term at 12.60, while the rate of long-term certificate has been same at 12.37 percent.=DNA

============