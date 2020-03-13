Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

TORONTO, MARCH 13 (DNA) : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are self-isolating after the latter returned from a speaking engagement and exhibited flu-like symptoms on Thursday, prompting worries that the Canadian First Lady may have contracted the dangerous infection.

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau´s symptoms have subsided since she recently got back from Britain, but as a precaution the prime minister “will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home,” according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting Thursday and Friday with Canada´s provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa, but still planned to speak with them and world leaders by phone about measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus in Canada.

Gregoire-Trudeau´s symptoms had included “a low fever late last night.” She immediately sought medical advice and testing.

Trudeau has exhibited no symptoms, and was advised by doctors “to continue daily activities while self-monitoring.”

“However, out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie´s results,” said his office.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 127,070 cases have been recorded in 115 countries and territories, killing 4,687 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

Canada has so far reported more than 100 cases in six provinces, and one death.