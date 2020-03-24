CAA announces to reduce non-essential staff amid coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI, MAR 24 (DNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday announced to reduce the non-essential staff working in its offices aimed at taking precautionary measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a circular issued from the authority, non-essential staffers including old age and ailing officials, either male or female, are exempted from duty for 13 days beginning from 24 March uptil 05 April.

It said that the officials are encouraged to work from home through internet and telephone to meet official requirements, wherever possible.

The directives also asked the CAA employees to urge official visitors to discuss the matters on phone and should only visit if necessary while asking to limit any non-official visitors to reception desk only.

The aviation authority directed to discourage handshakes and social embracing. The authority called for holding any official meetings via video conferencing, however, if necessary a two-meter distancing between the seats shall be ensured.

It asked the senior officials to lead by example by washing hands at regular intervals other than encouraging their sub-ordinates to do it. The authority also barred the employees from offering collective prayers along with imposing a ban on collective lunch facility in all cafeterias of the CAA headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has already banned entry of visitors coming along with the passengers at the country’s airports. This was decided in a high-level meeting of the Civil Aviation Authority amid coronavirus fear on March 16.

According to the decision, no one would be allowed to enter airports rather than the passenger himself. The passenger will have to shift his luggage by his or her own. Only driver of the passenger would be allowed to enter the airport premises. ” The drivers would be allowed to park their vehicles in the parking areas of the airports.” = DNA