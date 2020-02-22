Bulgaria, Pak diplomatic ties improving with each passing day: ambassador

SIALKOT, FEB 22 (DNA) – Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has said the Bulgaria and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on 15th June 1965 while these relations are improving with each passing day.

He expressed these views during his visit to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

The ambassador said Bulgaria and Pakistan have always enjoyed friendly ties built upon mutual respect and convergence of views and global and regional developments.

He further said that Bulgaria is very important country and gateway to Europe. He said Bulgaria want to attach extreme importance to Eastern European countries and look forward to further building upon the friendly Relations existing between the two countries.

He said that Bulgaria mentioned for according GSP+ status to Pakistan was put to a vote and Bulgarian members of the European Parliamentarian supported the move.

He said that both Bulgaria and Pakistan were committed and making joint efforts towards the promotion of bilateral relations especially the trade which is evident from several meetings of intergovernmental commission and rounds of Bilateral of political consultation.

He said that the problems for progressive development in every sector but it is important that Bulgaria and Pakistan collaborate and develop a coordinated approach and strategy for the betterment of the people of the brotherly countries.

He said that the trade between Bulgaria and Pakistan is about $7 million where is trade should be increased where so many opportunities are available to increase trade relation between Bulgaria and Pakistan.

He said that the Sialkot is hub of SME culture while highly conducive to business collaborations an joint ventures in various industries in Sialkot.

He said that the further joint venture should improve in SME so that the SME business increase day by day. He said that the need for promoting business contacts between the businessmen of Bulgaria and Pakistan. He said that the Bulgaria could be biggest market of Sialkot and traditional and non traditional export products.

He said that the Bulgaria is ready for joint ventures a in SME at Sialkot but the businessmen show their interest for this purpose.

He said thathat Bulgaria is ready to promote B2B linkages. He said that the Visa matter is very difficul but the embassy will easy process of visa for exporters of Sialkot.

President SCCI Malik Ashraf Awan siad in well come address that Pakistan and Bulgaria have good relations while this relations should be improved and strong. He said that the trade relations should also better and strong in future. He pin pointed the problems of exporters about visa and other matters.=DNA

