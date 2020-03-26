Bulgaria, COMSATS mull cooperation

SLAMABAD,):Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable development in the South (COMSATS) explored avenues of cooperation with Bulgaria in areas of mutual interest including faculty development, scholars exchange and capacity building of scientific workforce in a meeting held here Thursday.

The meeting was held between Executive Director COMSATS, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Dr Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov at the Embassy of Bulgaria.

Dr Zaidi briefed the newly appointed ambassador on COMSATS’ operations focused on bringing peace and development in the Global South aided by interventions aimed at socioeconomic development through scientific tools and mechanisms.

He informed that COMSATS has forged partnerships globally and instituted programmes and projects in health, education, internet services, climate change and sustainability.

With membership of 27 countries, COMSATS has completed its 25 years of successful operations with wide array of programmes.

The Bulgarian Ambassador assured of his support for expediting the membership process. Dr Parashkevov expressed interest in collaborating with COMSATS’ Network for expert-exchanges, faculty development, training and capacity building of scientific workforce.

The meeting ended on a cordial note with the invitation to the ambassador to visit COMSATS Secretariat and its Centre of Excellence in Islamabad-COMSATS University Islamabad (CU), for furthering cooperation ties which was accepted.