British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital: Downing Street

| April 13, 2020
LONDON, APR 13 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister’s country estate outside London.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”

