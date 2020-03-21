Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

British national found dead in Islamabad

March 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): A British national found dead at the Diplomatic
Enclave in Islamabad on Saturday night.

According to police, the UK citizen, 55, died at the Diplomatic Enclave,
adding that the security guards of the British embassy brought his body
at the Polyclinic Hospital.

The officials said that the reason for the man’s death would be
ascertained after a post-mortem report is issued.

Least year on March 15, police had said that former member of Capital
Development Authority (CDA) Brigadier (Retd) Asad Munir had bee found
dead at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

Police had hinted the death as suspected suicide as ‘Asad Munir was
worried for an ongoing investigation against him by the National
Accountability Bureau (NAB).’

The ex-CDA member was facing allegations for restoring of plots in F-11
area of the federal capital. Munir’s dead body had been shifted to PIMS
Hospital by the police officials.

The dead body had been handed over to Munir’s son, however, the autopsy
had not been carried out after rejection from his family members. DNA

