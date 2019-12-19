British high commission hosts interfaith Christmas reception

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 (DNA) – Iona Thomas, Political Counsellor at The British High Commission hosted a reception for representatives of faith groups from across Pakistan today to celebrate Christmas. The reception followed an interfaith event held during the Royal visit.

Ms. Iona Thomas, Political Counsellor at the British High Commission said:

“I am delighted that so many guests came together this evening to celebrate the wonderful diversity of our religious faiths. Christmas is a time for reflection and celebration, and there is no better way to do so than through celebrating the diversity of Pakistan.

Interfaith harmony was at the centre of the vision of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and we all strive to make this vision a reality. Representatives of different faith communities play a vital role in fostering peace and harmony and building linkages across faiths.

Alongside our Pakistani friends and partners, we will continue to support initiatives to share mutual understanding and respect.”

The British High Commission continues to encourage dialogue and stronger relations between interfaith groups by arranging events and activities to demonstrate UK’s support for inclusion and interfaith harmony.