British HC welcomes Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – Christian Turner, CMG the British High Commissioner to Pakistan hosted a reception to welcome Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to Lahore and to celebrate the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

MCC, one of the world’s oldest cricket clubs, is currently touring Pakistan and playing under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara. The reception was also an opportunity to show the warmth of enduring UK-Pakistan ties and the power of sport to strengthen people to people connections.

Speaking at the reception, the British High Commissioner Christian Turner said;

“To welcome the world’s oldest and most famous cricket club is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and of the improved security situation that led to the change in UK travel advice.

Cricket is in our blood and one of the many bonds that binds us together. I hope it is a step to welcoming an England cricket team back to Pakistan.”

Speaking at the occasion, the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said; “I am thankful to the MCC and its president Kumar Sangakkara for coming to Lahore. With Pakistan hosting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the recent months and the HBL PSL about to begin next week, this tour further establishes the country’s credentials as a safe and secure destination.

“The people of Pakistan are extremely delighted to welcome the MCC, which was evident yesterday from the massive crowd turnover at the Gaddafi Stadium for a warm-up fixture.

“As it has been the case with every touring party, I am sure the MCC’s touring squad will have an enjoyable time here and the exceptional hospitability, for which Pakistan is known, will turn them into the country’s ambassadors.”

Commenting on the tour, MCC President Kumar Sangakkara said: “We are thrilled to be here in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape here, and for MCC to be touring the country is a momentous occasion for everyone involved.

“The aim of the tour is to encourage international teams to visit Pakistan and we hope that this trip goes a long way to achieving that aim.

“The welcome we have received in Lahore has been wonderful and we look forward to playing some competitive cricket.

Also present at the reception were the MCC squad, members of the provincial cabinet, senior members of the PCB, Pakistan’s cricketing stars and the artists and influencers from the media industry.=DNA

