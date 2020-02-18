British Deputy High Commissioner visits SCCI

SIALKOT, FEB 18 (DNA) – British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and Trade Director Pakistan Mike Nithaviranakis has said that the Pakistan and United Kingdom have always enjoyed warm friendly relations that have evolved and strengthened over the last 7 decades.

While addressing at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

Mike said that the United Kingdom want to increase good and better trade relationship whereas the Sialkot is an export oriented city whereas the various items export from Sialkot to United Kingdom and people of United Kingdom likes commodities of Sialkot.

He said that it is encouraging to note that Pakistan and United Kingdom have many commonalities and have forged alliances and partnership mutually beneficial for both the countries.

He said that to need to strengthen multi dimensional and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said that the United Kingdom has full Support of Pakistan to end counterterrorism while also supported for security, health, humanitarian and trade development whereas United Kingdom has continued support.

He said that the circumstances of Pakistan are much better and security is also best, therefore, the United Kingdom government is planning for resumption of British Airways in Pakistan. He said that the British Airways will also start from Sialkot International Airport soon.

He said that Tha many companies of United Kingdom are contributing to Pakistan economy and it is fruitful for Pakistani people because they get jobs an these companies for their bright future.

He said that it is very good news that the total trade volumebetween the two countries was around 3.2 (B) Pounds in 2018 but It Will my strive that increase this trade volume.

He said that the joint ventures and cooperation in various feasible sectors which may be exploited optimally to improve bilateral trade. He said that the both countries single trade exhibitions and exchanges of trade delegations is a good suggetion while will consider with British Ministry Of Trade and British Foreign Ministry.

He said that he will recommend the the traders of United Kingdom invest in Export Processing Zone Sialkot to strengthen the much better relations between both countries. He said that the British Government will promote and further enhance the B2B linkages.

He said that the leaving of European Union was historic decision of United Kingdom wile the EU GSP+ scheme would be available for United Kingdom until December 2020.

He said that the Pakistan and United Kingdom should negotiate a Free Trade Agreement beneficial to the communities of both countries. He said that the future of United Kingdom and Pakistan trade head of Brexit and hope that the future would be brighter and positive.

He said that the policy of Visa will very easy for exporters which journey to United Kingdom from Pakistan to promote there export business. He said that the Suggestion is under proceeding that a visa centre open in Sialkot Under British Embassy Islamabad for facility of Exporters of Sialkot.

He said that the cooperation of United Kingdom will continue exporters of Sialkot for ever to boost their export and trade business. President SCCI Malik Ashraf Awan presented well come address and pin pointed the matters of Exporters reatted visa and trade in United Kingdom.=DNA

=======