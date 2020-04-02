Britain assured full support to Pakistan

ANSAR M BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) -: British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner has said that his Government fully supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to provide relief to its people and it is ready to provide any assistance, if required, in the form of aid through DFID.

The High Commissioner assured that in the times of global crisis the British government stands with the people of Pakistan to further strengthen their already well established relationship.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division.

The Adviser expressed his and the Government’s commiseration with the High Commissioner on the deaths of the people due to Corona Virus pandemic.

He said that it is a testing situation for the nations all over the world and every loss of life is a cause of concern. He further shared with the High Commissioner the losses that have taken place due to the pandemic and the strategy adopted by the government of Pakistan to provide relief to the people.

The Adviser thanked the High Commissioner for his support and assistance in the hour of need.