BREAKING NEWS: Ruling New Azerbaijan party wins 69 seats

| February 10, 2020
BAKU (DNA) – According to preliminary results, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) won 69 seats in the parliament, the independent candidates – 41 seats, the United Azerbaijan Party – 3 seats, Party for Democratic Reforms – 1 seat, the Great Creation Party – 1 seat, the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan -1 seat, the Azerbaijan Democratic Party – 1 seat and Civic Solidarity Party – 3 seats.

The AJF & Associates Inc. company from the US, has released exit poll results for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Feb. 9.

The company’s Vice President George Birnbaum said that it is the company’s fifth exit poll in Azerbaijan. Surveys were conducted on 1,053 constituencies with the participation of 2,106 people, he added.

The results were presented to supervisors at 47 fields. The results were presented at 11:00, 14:00 and 17:00 (GMT + 4). The results were immediately sent to New York.

During the process, a total of 76,000 surveys were conducted, with approximately 640-650 surveys at each constituency, said Birnbaum. The margin of error at each constituency was 3.6 – 3.9 percent.

