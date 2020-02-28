Banking court directs to put Ali Imran’s properties on auction
LAHORE – Banking court on Friday has directed to put properties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf on auction.
During the hearing, private bank’s lawyer Ahsan Masood has alleged Ali Imran of not returning loan worth Rs25.4 million. The accused has only paid 120 leases out of 270, he told.
The counsel said that Ali Imran Yousaf was repeatedly contacted for the return of loan but he didn’t respond.
The court, while issuing the advertisement, has ordered to carry out the auction on March 27.
