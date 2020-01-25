Bangladesh set 137-run target for Pakistan in second T20I

LAHORE JAN 25 (DNA) : Bangladesh have set 137-run target for Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL).

The visitors managed to score 136 runs for the loss of six wickets in their limited quota of 20 overs.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with 65 off 53 before he was run out. Afif Hossain scored 21 off 20. Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain dismissed two batsmen. Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf picked up on wicket apiece.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first. The visitors made one change to their playing XI as Mahedi Hasan is in for Mohammad Mithun while Pakistan are unchanged.

Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (capt.), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Pakistan: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

The hosts are eyeing to seal the three-match series by winning today’s contest while Bangladesh are looking for survival in the three-match series after losing the first T20I.

Spectators in large numbers are witnessing the encounter at the stadium to cheer the Green Shirts as revival of international cricket continues in Pakistan.

The hosts had defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in Friday’s opener when clinical Shoaib Malik shined on his comeback and took Pakistan over the line by scoring 58 off 45 while chasing the visitors’ score of 141.

The victory had consolidated Pakistan’s chances of hanging on to their world number one ranking in the shortest format. However, if they lose any of the remaining matches – on Saturday and Monday, also in Lahore, Australia will replace them at the top.