Armed forces day of Uzbekistan celebrated in style

BY ANSAR M BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) Living up to its traditions the embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad hosted its armed forces day in style with Uzbek Army Band presenting melodious tunes. The audiences were simply left spell-bound when an Uzbek female army officer sang famous Pakistani song “ Chanda karay salam, suraj karay salam”.

Another hallmark of the event was mesmerizing performances of Uzbek children clad in traditional Uzbek dresses. The performers received huge applause from the audiences. Last but not the least, the Uzbek pilaf (pullao) was yet another delicacy that attracted attention of especially the food lovers.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sikikov in his remarks said he was delighted to present these traditional Uzbek delicacies to the people of Pakistan and assured he will continue to do so even in the coming days.

The ambassador was all praise for the people of Pakistan for extending great love and affection to their Uzbek brothers and sisters and hoped both countries would continue to enjoy cordial and warm relations in the years to come.

Ambassador Furqat said he was glad to announce that bilateral relations between the two countries had trounced new heights adding this relationship for sure would grow deeper and deeper and stronger with the each passing day.

It may be mentioned here that Uzbekistan has started direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent, which has given spur to trade and business activity besides boosting tourism prospects between the two countries.

Trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has increased three times during past few years with strong possibility of further improvements.

The army day reception was attended by a large number of diplomats; members of civil society and Uzbek nationals living in Pakistan. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff was the chief guest.=DNA

