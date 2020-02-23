Balochistan CM lashes out at opposition over so-called protest movement

QUETTA, Feb 23 (DNA): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday while terming the protest movement of the opposition so-called reacted strongly and said that it would be difficult to blackmail the government with such tactics.

He said that neither the opposition’s protest is for public issue nor

for any constructive purpose, adding that the opposition’s behaviour is

undemocratic and inappropriate.

“The provincial government has always had a positive attitude, but the

attitude of the opposition is not tolerable,” he said and added assembly

is the best forum for the parliamentarians to record protests.

Jam Kamal went on to say that the masses sent their representatives to

the assembly to highlight the issues and to not sit on the streets to

protest. He said the incumbent government has made a tradition of taking

the opposition along. DNA

======