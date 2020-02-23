Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Balochistan CM lashes out at opposition over so-called protest movement

| February 23, 2020
2

QUETTA, Feb 23 (DNA): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday while terming the protest movement of the opposition so-called reacted strongly and said that it would be difficult to blackmail the government with such tactics.

He said that neither the opposition’s protest is for public issue nor

for any constructive purpose, adding that the opposition’s behaviour is

undemocratic and inappropriate.

“The provincial government has always had a positive attitude, but the

attitude of the opposition is not tolerable,” he said and added assembly

is the best forum for the parliamentarians to record protests.

Jam Kamal went on to say that the masses sent their representatives to

the assembly to highlight the issues and to not sit on the streets to

protest. He said the incumbent government has made a tradition of taking

the opposition along. DNA

======

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

Balochistan CM lashes out at opposition over so-called protest movement

QUETTA, Feb 23 (DNA): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday while terming theRead More

1

Audit finds irregularities worth millions in Sindh Auqaf deptt

KARACHI, Feb 23 (DNA): The audit authorities in the Sindh province have found irregularities worthRead More

  • PM Inspection Commission prepares recommendations against gas theft

  • Real name of Nawaz’s illness is distance from power: Dr Firdous

  • India poised to carry out massive carnage of Muslims: AJK president

  • MoHR receives 40,000 complaints relating to human rights

  • COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa visits Morocco, meets key personalities

  • CDA issues tenders for development of Sector I-14

  • Trump to call for Pak-India talks, peace along LoC

  • Coronavirus threat: Balochistan govt bars Pakistanis from traveling to Iran

    • Comments are Closed