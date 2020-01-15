Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Bahrain keen to boost cooperation with Pakistan in defence sector

| January 15, 2020
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan has called on King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Bahrain.

 

During the meeting, King Hamad expressed his satisfaction on the level of brotherly relations and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain. He also expressed Bahrain’s keenness to further boost cooperation with Pakistan in the field of defence in general, and air force in particular.

 

Earlier, the Air Chief also met with General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Slaman Al Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard and Lieutenant General Dhiyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, Chief-of-Staff, Bahrain Defense Force.

 

The Air Chief also called on Major General Shaikh Hammad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain Royal Air Force.

 

The Air Chief offered support to the Bahrain Air Force in the fields of military training and aviation.

 

Both the dignitaries reiterated to further enhance the existing cordial relations between both the air forces.

