Babar Awan takes charge as Advisor to PM for Parliamentary Affairs

ISLAMABAD, APR 08 (DNA) – Babar Awan on Wednesday took charge as Advisor to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

According to details, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has appointed him to expedite the process of meaningful legislation. After taking charge, Babar Awan has demanded details of pending legislations in the parliament.

Secretary of the ministry briefed him. He was told that there are 35 and 8 pending bills in Standing Committees of National Assembly and Senate respectively. = DNA

